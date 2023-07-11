Man taken into custody in connection with downtown Cleveland mass shooting injuring 9

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection to a mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland police told 19 News that 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings has been taken into custody for questioning in relation to the incident.

Jaylon Jennings (Source: Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.)

BREAKING: Arrest made in this weekend’s mass shooting downtown. pic.twitter.com/qajDSu1JVc — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) July 11, 2023

Cleveland police said they were able to locate the suspect around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshal’s.

Chief Deputy Brian Fitzgibbon with the U.S. Marshal’s Service said Jennings was taken into custody without incident from a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Avenue in Lorain.

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond sat down with 19 News Monday to discuss the shooting.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Ciaccia confirmed nine people were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

Ciaccia confirmed a suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Cleveland City officials confirmed that nine people were injured:

A 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the forearm

A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his wrist and lower body

A 24-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to both feet

A 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her knee

A 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs

A 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg

A 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his knee

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

