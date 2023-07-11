2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Unsettled pattern begins tonight

(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm one today with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures middle to upper 80s. A front is going to drop into our area from the northwest tonight. It will then meander around the rest of the week. This will be the focus for waves of rain and storms from time to time. The humidity level will slowly increase so we will have plenty of juice to support this rain. The challenge, of course, is trying to time out when the best chances of rain will be. Our current forecast has scattered showers and storms developing this evening. A mainly cloudy sky tomorrow with showers and storms in the area. The higher chance during the afternoon hours. More rounds of showers and storms Thursday. Any of these clusters of storms couple potentially produce very heavy rain. We can’t rule out a severe storm from time to time in this setup.

