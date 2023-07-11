Ohio State Highway Patrol pulls over driver going over 100 mph in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a driver they say was going over 100 miles an hour late Monday night.

Officials say a trooper from the Ashland post stopped a car going 126 mph in a 70 zone.

The driver was on I-71 in Ashland County when he was pulled over by a trooper.

Officials say 1,982 citations have been issued for speeds over 100 mph.

