2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulls over driver going over 100 mph in Ashland County

Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a driver going over 100 miles an hour late Monday night.
Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a driver going over 100 miles an hour late Monday night.(Source: Ohio State Highway patrol)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a driver they say was going over 100 miles an hour late Monday night.

Officials say a trooper from the Ashland post stopped a car going 126 mph in a 70 zone.

The driver was on I-71 in Ashland County when he was pulled over by a trooper.

Officials say 1,982 citations have been issued for speeds over 100 mph.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Zachary David Blosser
Portage County man pleads guilty in connection with death of girlfriend
George Fielding was a fugitive on the run facing drug charges. In his past, he pleaded guilty...
Captured: Cleveland accused drug dealer caught, but it’s not even the worst of his past
Early voting begins Tuesday for the August 8 special election, with absentee ballots being...
Ohio’s August 8 special election starts Tuesday with early in-person voting
Demari Michelle Smith
Twinsburg police search for missing 14-year-old girl, who may be with a 19-year-old male