Ohio troopers arrest drunken driver speeding 113 MPH on Fourth of July, OSHP says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a drunken driver was caught speeding 113 MPH, and the arrest was caught on camera.

Dashcam video caught the driver speeding past a trooper in a median, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the Springfield Post trooper clocked the driver speeding 113 MPH in a posted 70 MPH zone.

The driver pulled onto the shoulder after noticing the trooper, OSHP stated.

In the bodycam video, you can hear the trooper ask how much the driver had to drink.

The driver first responded with, “not much at all,” before you hear the trooper in the video repeat, “two Trulys... plus the Twisted Tea back here?!”

The trooper had the driver perform sobriety tests before he was arrested for OVI.

OSHP said it arrested over 107,300 motorists for OVI since 2018.

Approximately 30% of those arrests were repeat offenders, according to OSHP.

Safely call #677 to report dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

[ Ohio drunken driver with BAC nearly 4x legal limit arrested, OSHP says (video) ]

