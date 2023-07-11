2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio’s August 8 special election starts Tuesday with early in-person voting

Early voting begins Tuesday for the August 8 special election, with absentee ballots being...
Early voting begins Tuesday for the August 8 special election, with absentee ballots being mailed out beginning July 11.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early voting begins Tuesday for the August 8 special election, with absentee ballots being mailed out beginning July 11.

Voter registration for the special election ended Monday.

Issue 1

Issue 1 is on the ballot for the August 8 election, which proposes a change to the rules for enacting new constitutional amendments.

Issue 1 requires 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of the current simple majority of 50% plus one.

Issue 1 would also require citizens who want to place on amendment on the ballot collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

Voting

Early in-person voting hours for the August 8 election are as follows:

July 11-14: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 17-21: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 24-28: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 31: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 1: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

August 2-4: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

August 6: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Voters can also request mail-in ballots through their county’s Board of Elections.

In-person voters will need to present an acceptable photo ID in order to vote.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

George Fielding was a fugitive on the run facing drug charges. In his past, he pleaded guilty...
Captured: Cleveland accused drug dealer caught, but it’s not even the worst of his past
Demari Michelle Smith
Twinsburg police search for missing 14-year-old girl, who may be with a 19-year-old male
One man was taken to the hospital after a one car rollover late Monday night.
1 car rollover in Cudell neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Ohio troopers arrest drunken driver speeding 113 MPH on Fourth of July, OSHP says
Ohio troopers arrest drunken driver speeding 113 MPH on Fourth of July, OSHP says