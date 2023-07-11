Ohio’s August 8 special election starts Tuesday with early in-person voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early voting begins Tuesday for the August 8 special election, with absentee ballots being mailed out beginning July 11.

Voter registration for the special election ended Monday.

Issue 1

Issue 1 is on the ballot for the August 8 election, which proposes a change to the rules for enacting new constitutional amendments.

Issue 1 requires 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment, instead of the current simple majority of 50% plus one.

Issue 1 would also require citizens who want to place on amendment on the ballot collect signatures from at least 5% of voters from all 88 counties, instead of the current 44.

Voting

Early in-person voting hours for the August 8 election are as follows:

July 11-14: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 17-21: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 24-28: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 31: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 1: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

August 2-4: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

August 5: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

August 6: 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Voters can also request mail-in ballots through their county’s Board of Elections.

In-person voters will need to present an acceptable photo ID in order to vote.

