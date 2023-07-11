2 Strong 4 Bullies
Portage County deputies gift birthday boy new bike after his was stolen

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office made Xander’s 11th birthday a happy one by surprising him with a new bicycle.

Xander’s bike was stolen recently, PCSO said, so the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, P.A.C.E. Unit, and K-9 Unit wanted to make his big day “a little extra special!”

PCSO shared these sweet photos of Xander’s celebration:

Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski plans to “make many more kids happy this summer” with his newly implemented “Beards for Bikes” program.

“Huge shout out to the staff at Ravenna Walmart for helping make Xander’s Birthday a great one!” PCSO exclaimed.

