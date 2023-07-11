Portage County man pleads guilty in connection with death of girlfriend
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Portage County man pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend in 2021.
Zachary Blosser was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence for the death of Kaylee Freitag.
Judge Becky Doherty accepted the written plea of not guilty on July 5.
Freitag was 17 when she was found dead on March 12, 2021 inside a home in Nelson Township.
Blosser faces a maximum of 16 and a half years in prison.
His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.