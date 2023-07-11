2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Streetsboro police get new K9

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police will introduce the newest member of their department family today, a 7-week-old pup!

The K9 will make her first appearance Tuesday afternoon at a special press conference.

“She comes with an extra special background that we will share on Tuesday,” Streetsboro police said.

Although her name has not yet been announced, Streetsboro PD said they think everyone will love her on sight.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

19 News 3-4 p.m.
Cleveland police hope photo will help solve murder case
Geneva police chief speaks out after deadly shooting shocked the community
C.P.P.A President Jeff Follmer (interview)
Cleveland Police union responds to Mayor Bibb’s claims of action after mass shooting
Found child in Elyria
Elyria police investigate after child found alone