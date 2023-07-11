Streetsboro police get new K9

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police will introduce the newest member of their department family today, a 7-week-old pup!

The K9 will make her first appearance Tuesday afternoon at a special press conference.

“She comes with an extra special background that we will share on Tuesday,” Streetsboro police said.

Although her name has not yet been announced, Streetsboro PD said they think everyone will love her on sight.

