Twinsburg man faces charges for shooting at customer in Summit County phone store

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An employee of a cell phone store in Northfield Center Township is now facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting at a customer on Saturday, July 8.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said Tre’Von Rondo, 27, of Twinsburg, fired two rounds at a customer inside the Victra store located in the 8200 block of Golden Link Blvd. around 12:15 p.m.

Nobody inside the store was struck by either of the rounds; however, one of the bullets exited the business and struck a vehicle at a car dealership across the street, said deputies.

After the shooting, Rondo fled the scene, but was quickly located by deputies.

He was charged with discharging a firearm over a public roadway. Deputies added further charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Sources tell 19 News that the phone store employee and the customer knew each other, and were previously roommates.

Victra provided the following statement to 19 News:

“We are aware of the incident at the Northfield location and are fully cooperating with authorities. It is our understanding that the employee and customer in question had a prior personal relationship and that this was not a random encounter. Notwithstanding, it is our policy to not allow firearms in any of our retail stores. The safety of our customers and our employees is of the utmost importance and this individual will be held responsible.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

