Twinsburg police search for missing 14-year-old girl, who may be with a 19-year-old male

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who may be with a 19-year-old male, somewhere in the Cleveland area.

Demari Michelle Smith was last seen wearing brown sweat shorts and a dark t-shirt. She is about 140 pounds and 5′4″.

Demari Michelle Smith
Demari Michelle Smith((Source: Twinsburg police))

The 19-year-old male she is believed to be with is Perry Jarome Pierre Williams III.

Perry Jarome Pierre Williams III
Perry Jarome Pierre Williams III((Source: Twinsburg police))

Anyone with information is asked to call Twinsburg Police Detective Eric Hendershott at 330-888-3720.

