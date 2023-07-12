2 Strong 4 Bullies
13 Northeast Ohio teens remain missing

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree is hoping to bring 13 missing Northeast Ohio teenagers safely home.

The information on the missing boys and girls was posted on the Summit County Sheriff’s department Facebook page Thursday.

The teens are from Youngstown, Cleveland, Beachwood, Akron, Cleveland Heights and Eastlake.

Some of the teenagers have been missing for several months.

Authorities do not believe they are all together.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these area missing minors is urged to contact the law enforcement agency listed on their images below.

