19 First Alert Days: Today and tomorrow for rounds of storms that could turn severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A series of disturbances and associated fronts will lead to an active weather pattern through tomorrow. One of these fronts is tracking across far northern Ohio this afternoon. It’ll be humid today. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. A few storms could be strong or contain very heavy rain. A complex of more widespread rain and storms is forecast to roll through tonight. This could be heavy in spots. Another front will track across the area later tomorrow. We have the best chance of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The newest data is giving us higher instability and a better setup for severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. A break in the action Friday.

