2 Cleveland families of missing persons bring attention to their unsolved cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The families of Ashley Summers and Michael John Hodge will hold a news conference on Sunday, July 16 at the offices of Cleveland Missing to bring attention to their unsolved cases.

Ashley was 14 when she went missing on July 9, 2007 from W. 44th Street in Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

She would now be 30.

Ashely has her ears pierced and a unique tattoo, a red heart on her right upper arm with the name, ‘Gene’ through it. Gene was the name of her boyfriend. He was out of town when Ashley disappeared.

19 Investigates: The Missing: Marking the 10-year anniversary of the Miracle in Cleveland
Investigators release new age-progression photo of Cleveland teen who vanished in 2007
Ashley Summers in an undated photo (L) and a new age progression photo (R).
Ashley Summers in an undated photo (L) and a new age progression photo (R).(FBI, WOIO)

Michael John Hodge was last seen on March 6, 2004 in the 4000 block of W. 172nd St. near Puritas Avenue.

He was 39 at the time and would now be 59.

Cleveland family still clings to hope, wants answers in missing loved one’s cold case from 2004

He was reported to have been seen leaving on a 10-speed bicycle.

Michael has a scar on his left hand and a tattoo of a skull with a long tongue on his inner right forearm. He also has a tattoo on his upper and lower left arm.

Michael John Hodge
Michael John Hodge

Michael has four upper front teeth missing and is known to hop on trains.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, white jacket, white athletic shoes, gray knit pullover cap and a blue canvas fishing hat worn over the knit hat.

If you have information on Ashley or Michael, please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

If you have information on Ashley, you can also call the Cleveland police at 216-623-5005.

If you have information on Michael, you can also call the Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

