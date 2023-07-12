2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Dollar General clerk hit in the face with can of Diet Pepsi, dragged into parking lot

(Dollar General)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 64-year-old man Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting a Dollar General clerk.

According to police, the female clerk confronted David Marsh around 8:40 p.m. inside the store in the 500 block of E. Exchange St. after he allegedly walked out with a 12-pack of Diet Pepsi he didn’t pay for.

Marsh then struck the clerk multiple times in the face with a can of Diet Pepsi and dragged her into the parking lot where he continued to assault her, said police.

The clerk suffered a laceration to the head and face and also lost a tooth. She was treated on the scene by EMS and later taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Marsh fled the scene before officers arrived, but was found nearby and taken into custody without incident, said police.

He is charged with robbery and felonious assault.

