Akron Dollar General clerk hit in the face with can of Diet Pepsi, dragged into parking lot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 64-year-old man Tuesday evening for allegedly assaulting a Dollar General clerk.

According to police, the female clerk confronted David Marsh around 8:40 p.m. inside the store in the 500 block of E. Exchange St. after he allegedly walked out with a 12-pack of Diet Pepsi he didn’t pay for.

Marsh then struck the clerk multiple times in the face with a can of Diet Pepsi and dragged her into the parking lot where he continued to assault her, said police.

The clerk suffered a laceration to the head and face and also lost a tooth. She was treated on the scene by EMS and later taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.

Marsh fled the scene before officers arrived, but was found nearby and taken into custody without incident, said police.

He is charged with robbery and felonious assault.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.