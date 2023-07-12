Cleveland kennel ‘overflowing’ with lost dogs ‘surely missing their families’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City Dogs Cleveland said the kennel confirmed the kennel is filled to the brim with lost dogs, especially since the Fourth of July, and they need help reuniting them with their families.

There were 17 dogs who came in as strays on July 10 alone, taking up critical space in the already full Cleveland kennel.

“The pace is nonstop, and our kennel is overflowing,” City Dogs Cleveland stated. “Many of these are lost pets who are surely missing their families.”

Click here to see all of the lost dogs who are currently housed at the Cleveland kennel.

City Dogs Cleveland urges anyone who is missing a pet in Northeast Ohio, or knows of someone looking for their four-legged friend, to view their list of dogs.

You can also use the link to see the precious pups just waiting for you adopt them as part of your “fur-ever” family.

For those who are unable to adopt at this time but still want to help, City Dogs Cleveland said the kennel is running very low on the dogs’ favorite chew toys, and donations are always greatly appreciated.

“Providing the dogs with in-kennel enrichment is so important when our facility is so full,” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

You don’t even have to go to the store or stop by the kennel to drop off your donations!

Just purchase these items from the City Dogs wish lists on Amazon or Chewy, and they will be automatically delivered to the kennel.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Amazon wish list.

Click here to view the City Dogs Cleveland Chewy wish list.

“If you have a dog, take a few minutes to ensure that they have a microchip and tags with up-to-date information,” City Dogs Cleveland urged pet owners. “These are critical in helping us to reunite missing dogs with their families more quickly.”

The Cleveland kennel is located at 9203 Detroit Ave.

You can call 216-664-3069 to ask questions or leave information about a lost dog.

