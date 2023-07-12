Cleveland mass shooting suspect expected to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain man accused of shooting nine people in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on Sunday, July 9, is expected to make his first court appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

Jaylon Jennings, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Ave. in Lorain. Cleveland police said they were able to locate Jennings with help from the U.S. Marshals.

Jaylon Jennings (Source: Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.)

The mass shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street.

All nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting (Source: WOIO)

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Jennings is charged with nine counts of felonious assault.

Court records show he has a lengthy criminal record.

