2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police search for missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a missing 69-year-old who suffers from dementia.

Sandra Panaccione was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, she was wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Sandra Panaccione
Sandra Panaccione((Source: Cleveland police))

According to police, Panaccione was driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, license plate JDS1745.

If you have any information, please call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-623-5723.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Coast Guard searches for missing boater in Lake Erie
Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for driver guilty of ‘intentional’ deadly accident in Cleveland
Jaylon Jennings
Cleveland mass shooting suspect expected to appear in court
Lorain County woman faces charges after 4-year-old found wandering alone