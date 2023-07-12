Cleveland police search for missing 69-year-old woman with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a missing 69-year-old who suffers from dementia.

Sandra Panaccione was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time, she was wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Sandra Panaccione ((Source: Cleveland police))

According to police, Panaccione was driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, license plate JDS1745.

If you have any information, please call 911 or Cleveland police at 216-623-5723.

