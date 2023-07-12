Cleveland Police take kids on fishing excursion to build community trust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police spent the day on Lake Erie fishing with kids from all over the city.

The police want your trust, and more importantly, your child’s who will grow up to decide for themselves whether or not they trust the police.

“I remember doing some community events in the past with kids and I’m like ahh I’ve never talked to a police officer before. Well, that’s a problem!,” said Capt. Tim Maffo-Judd with Cleveland’s Third District.

The fishing excursion is one of the several initiatives the department does yearly to connect with the community.

“If we could just impact one kid at an event I feel like we’re doing our jobs. Some of the kids have never been outside the Fourth District before or the city of Cleveland. Or the state,” said Brook Barnes with Cleveland’s Fourth District.

