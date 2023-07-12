Coast Guard searches for missing boater in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard are searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.

#BREAKING Crews from @USCG STA Marblehead, OH & AIRSTA Detroit, along with other agencies' #SAR crews, continue search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard & was separated by wind & current from a 27' boat abt 10:30 pm near #LakeErie's S. Bass Island. Updates when available. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 12, 2023

According to the coast guard, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Marblehead.

After the man fell into the water, he was separated from the 27′ boat by the wind and the current, said the coast guard.

Other agencies are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to 19 News for updates.

