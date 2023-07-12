2 Strong 4 Bullies
Coast Guard searches for missing boater in Lake Erie

(WAFB)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard are searching for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.

According to the coast guard, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Marblehead.

After the man fell into the water, he was separated from the 27′ boat by the wind and the current, said the coast guard.

Other agencies are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Return to 19 News for updates.

