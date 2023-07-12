2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver crashes into Fairview Park Crumbl

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, a car crashed into Crumbl in Fairview Park, according to police.

Crumbl, located in Westgate Shopping Center, has only been open for a few months.

Thankfully, a planter blocked the car from going further into the building, causing minimal damage to the storefront.

No one was harmed in the crash, and the driver was cited for reckless operation of a vehicle on private property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

