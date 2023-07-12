2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Cleveland police arrest woman for murder of young mother

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police made an arrest Wednesday in the weekend murder of a 22-year-old woman.

Ameila Patrice Jackson is charged with aggravated murder.

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard said Jackson shot and killed Tamasha Ussery

Ussery was found in the 1800 block of Taylor Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ussery leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

No motive has been released for the murder.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Mahmud Kara
Former Hudson doctor indicted in 2018 rape at his home
Former Hudson doctor indicted in 2018 rape at his home
Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Sentencing for driver guilty of ‘intentional’ deadly accident in Cleveland
This replica motel built for 'White Noise' represents the type of investment film companies can...
Ohio budget calls for more movie magic in Northeast Ohio