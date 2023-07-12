East Cleveland police arrest woman for murder of young mother

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police made an arrest Wednesday in the weekend murder of a 22-year-old woman.

Ameila Patrice Jackson is charged with aggravated murder.

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard said Jackson shot and killed Tamasha Ussery

Ussery was found in the 1800 block of Taylor Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Ussery leaves behind a two-year-old daughter.

No motive has been released for the murder.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.