Former Hudson doctor indicted in 2018 rape at his home

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County prosecutor says a grand jury has indicted a former Hudson doctor on rape charges.

According to prosecutors, 57-year-old Mahmud Kara is accused of assaulting a young woman in 2018 at his home.

He is facing charges of rape and sexual battery, according to a news release.

Prosecutors say Kara was forced to give up his medical license in 2018 after an undercover investigation resulted in charges against him.

He admitted to failing to follow Ohio code when prescribing weight loss medications, according to the release.

Though, according to the release, Kara currently operates a natural remedy/supplement business in Valley View.

Further information pertaining to the rape case was not released.

