Four ex-Browns advance in Hall of Fame voting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Art Modell, Clay Matthews Jr., Marty Schottenheimer and Carl Banks have advanced to the next round in voting announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Modell, the former Browns owner, and Schottenheimer, a former Browns head coach, are among 29 semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category.

Schottenheimer coached the Browns from 1984-88, went 44-27 (.620 win pct) and made the playoffs in 4 of his 5 seasons.

No. 95: Coach Marty Schottenheimer



"He just had a way of bringing people together.”



📺: #NFL100 Greatest Characters on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/3NV6pbHnVc — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2019

Ex-players Matthews and Banks are in a group of 31 semifinalists in the Seniors category.

Matthews made 4 Pro Bowls with Cleveland and is in the team’s Ring of Honor.

November 23, 1980: Clay's Play🏈#Browns Clay Matthews signature play-the ol' INT lateral-on display in 31-7 W vs. #RuleTheJungle

Here the should-be HOFer laterals to Oliver Davis for big gain

Sometimes it worked (Big Daddy '87), sometimes it didn't (Oliers '89) !#Clay #Lateral pic.twitter.com/1FF5lz4aAh — Mr. Cleveland (@MrCleveland_216) November 23, 2022

Banks played most of his career for the New York Giants but played the 1994-95 seasons with Cleveland.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one Coach or Contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three Seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024.

