Four ex-Browns advance in Hall of Fame voting

Pro Football Hall of Fame Generic
Pro Football Hall of Fame Generic(Source: WOIO)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Art Modell, Clay Matthews Jr., Marty Schottenheimer and Carl Banks have advanced to the next round in voting announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Modell, the former Browns owner, and Schottenheimer, a former Browns head coach, are among 29 semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category.

Schottenheimer coached the Browns from 1984-88, went 44-27 (.620 win pct) and made the playoffs in 4 of his 5 seasons.

Ex-players Matthews and Banks are in a group of 31 semifinalists in the Seniors category.

Matthews made 4 Pro Bowls with Cleveland and is in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Banks played most of his career for the New York Giants but played the 1994-95 seasons with Cleveland.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one Coach or Contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three Seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024.

