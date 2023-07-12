Gun crime technology expanded across Ohio to fight crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local law enforcement now have expanded access to an investigative tool they can use to solve gun crimes more quickly.

19 Investigates got a look inside BCI’s NIBIN lab in Richfield.

It’s one of three locations across Ohio that just added five machines connected to a database operated by the ATF known as NIBIN—the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

Guns can be more quickly matched to crimes and suspects across Ohio.

The technology can even prevent more crimes from happening.

A cartridge case found at a crime scene is like a fingerprint being left behind.

That evidence can wind up in this machine, connected to NIBIN.

It is scanned into 3D images which are then compared to millions of other images.

“It can really provide leads and linkages to crimes that otherwise could be left unlinked and unresolved because of it,” said Jordan Gardner, a forensic laboratory technician in the NIBIN lab at BCI.

BCI takes in evidence from local police and processes it for free.

In just hours, cartridge cases from crime scenes can be sent through NIBIN to the center and analyzed by forensic laboratory technicians.

They pulled up two magnified images on their computer to compare and see if they match.

“So, of course, these are both the same firearm impression, both the same breach face marks, but now we’re looking at if they’re actually coming together. So what I’ll do here so closely bring these together, to make sure that they are lining up correctly,” said Rick Cummins, a forensic laboratory technician in the NIBIN lab at BCI.

Those results can help detectives identify criminals more quickly.

“It’s exciting just to help contribute to the investigative process. Obviously, we’re not investigators, we’re not agents. We’re not out in the field, but we’re able to add a different part of the process, a different tool to law enforcement is definitely exciting and definitely something to be excited about,” he said.

Technology like this is needed more than ever as violent crime continues to be a problem in Cleveland.

We toured the lab and spoke with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost just days after a mass shooting injured nine people in the Warehouse District of Cleveland.

“What happened here in Cleveland is awful, it’s everyone’s worst nightmare. Violence erupts on a city street like that. That’s not a one-off crime of passion, where people are settling a grudge, it’s the kind of thing where innocent people can get caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Yost said NIBIN is a game changer and is already helping solve cases right here in northeast Ohio.

“It’s not a magic wand, it’s not going to point immediately to the trigger people. But it is the kind of clue that can help local law enforcement do the kind of police work we’ve been doing for hundreds of years to connect the dots, put the pieces together,” he said.

NIBIN can also prevent crime by tracking down a criminal before another shooting happens.

Even if a match is not made right away, it could happen later as more and more information is added to the database.

A hit in the database across the country could help solve a crime right here in Ohio.

We’re told NIBIN generally has a 5-day turnaround time.

You can learn more about how Ohio BCI uses NIBIN here.

