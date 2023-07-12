2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County woman faces charges after 4-year-old found wandering alone

((Source: Elyria police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Lorain County woman was charged with child endangering after a four-year-old boy in her care was found wandering alone in Elyria Tuesday afternoon.

Elyria police said Kathryn Maxwell, of Carlisle Township, was supposed to be watching the child when he went missing.

Elyria police said the child was found around noon Tuesday in the area of West Avenue and Earl Ct.

Maxwell was found about an hour later.

Elyria police worked with Lorain County Children Services to identify the child and find Maxwell.

