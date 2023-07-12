Lorain man arrested for West 6th mass shooting had lengthy criminal background

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - It only took Cleveland police a few days to track down 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings.

He was caught 30 miles away from where the shooting took place. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Lorain on Tuesday afternoon.

According to neighbors, Jennings had another apartment in Lorain but he mostly stayed with his girlfriend at the house where he was arrested on Toledo Avenue, and as it turns out, this was not his first run-in with the law.

A video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the moments U.S. Marshals arrested 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings.

Jennings is charged with attempted murder in connection to the mass shooting on West 6th Street this past weekend.

Around 8:30 Tuesday night, Cleveland police went into the home with a search warrant assisted by Lorain police, U.S. Marshals, and Cleveland Animal Control.

They came out with two dogs.

“Me and my neighbor was sitting on the porch here and about eight cruisers pulled through and they jumped out of the car,” the neighbor recalled. “Two went this way, two went that way. It was just all at once.”

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, tells me she is still on edge after witnessing the arrest.

“We kind of got scared when they pulled out the big rifle and then he told everybody to get the kids in the house,” the neighbor said. “There were kids playing on the trampoline next door there.”

19 Investigates learned Jennings’ criminal record dates back to at least 2018.

In fact, he was arrested twice before this just this year.

Court records show lots of criminal convictions in Lorain County and Cuyahoga County including several instances of drug trafficking and drug possession.

Jennings is currently facing charges in Lorain for possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, domestic violence, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful restraint.

Court documents show those cases are still pending.

Court records also show Jennings doesn’t have the best track record for showing up to court.

He failed to show up in the courtroom at least a dozen times over the years.

Neighbors told 19 News they also saw a probation officer show up at the house a couple of times last week.

