National League rallies past American League in All-Star Game

Jose Ramirez doubles, strikes out
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Guardians fans waited a long time to see their one All-Star get to the plate, but Jose Ramirez made it worth their while. Cleveland’s lone All-Star ripped a double to the gap in left in his only at bat, which came in the 7th inning.

Ramirez was stranded there and did not score. At the time, the AL lead the game 2-1. That did not last.

In the top of the 8th Colorado’s Elias Diaz ripped a two-run homer to put the National League on top 3-2.

Ramirez would get back to the plate and it came with drama. With two outs and two on in the bottom of the 9th he was at the plate with a chance to win or tie the game. Closer Craig Kimbrel struck him out on a high fastball however, and the NL won their first All-Star Game since 2012. 3-2 was the final.

Major League Baseball’s All-Star break will continue as players travel home. The Guardians do not play again until Friday when they take on the Rangers in Texas.

