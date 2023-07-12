Ohio budget calls for more movie magic in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Film Commission wanted the Ohio state legislature to uncap the tax credit. Instead, it increased it, from $40 million to $50 million this year and $75 million starting July 1, 2024.

“We’ve almost doubled our amount, our capacity and I’m really happy about that,” said Bill Garvey, president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

But, it’s not perfect with states like Pennsylvania having a cap of $100 million and Texas at $200. While Georgia, without a cap, saw more than $4 billion dollars of production last year.

“There’s a lot of money being left on the table,” said Garvey. “Obviously, we have a cap so we can’t accept all comers. That money goes somewhere else.”

Since the tax credit in 2009, the area has seen 300 projects worth $571 million in direct spending, including $106.6 million for the movie ‘White Noise’ starring Adam Driver.

“When we talk about this tax incentive and how much it can bring, it’s returning three-hundred percent on our investment,” Garvey said.

With Northeast Ohio desirable for filmmakers with its industrial areas, Lake Erie, and architecture that can double as other cities, it should be lights, camera, and action for a while to come.

“This is the Mecca, in my opinion,” said Garvey. “This is the Shanga-La for filmmakers here. So that we are going to grow this industry so with that tax incentive to support that, we we are going to grow this industry and I’m very optimistic about our future.”

