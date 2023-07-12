Parma police working to stay ahead of porch pirates amid Prime Day deals

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon’s Prime Day offers savings to shoppers Tuesday and Wednesday, sending an influx of packages nationwide. This, in turn, provides more opportunities for porch pirates and parcel thieves, something one department in the Cleveland area is working to stay ahead of as more deliveries are expected in the coming days.

“The city of Parma is trying to be proactive, and we adopted a project called STOP,” said Sgt. David D’Eusanio.

STOP (Stop the Theft Of Packages) began in 2021 for Parma when council person Kammy Shuman worked with the police department to combat the crime.

For her, it is an issue that hits close to home.

“My house was robbed, so it is very near and dear to my heart to make sure that people don’t feel it’s ok to approach a house,” said Shuman.

The police department works with residents who have reported theft issues in their area, finding volunteers to put chipped packages on porches and front door steps.

When the package is moved, it sends an alert right to an officer’s phone, who can track the package in real time via GPS.

“It tends to happen that it’s a ring of people, so if we can find one and kind of track who they’re with, we might be able to extinguish how this is happening,” said Shuman.

Shuman added she expects more dummy packages to be put out in the coming days in anticipation of an increase in deliveries due to Amazon’s Prime Day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.