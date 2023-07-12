Rider who fled Willoughby Hills Police on stolen motorcycle wanted, WHPD says

WILLOUGHBHY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The rider who fled officers on a reported stolen motorcycle on July 10 is wanted, Willoughby Hills Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

WHPD shared video of the motorcycle riding past the cruiser.

“While we realize this may be a long shot, it’s all we have,” WHPD stated.

The man was coming from the Mentor area on I-90 westbound, according to WHPD, and was last seen passing MLK.

WHPD stated it appeared that the rider was novice, so the officers chose not to pursue so as to not put him nor anyone else on the roadway at further risk.

Call the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111 if you recognize this rider or have any other information that could find him.

