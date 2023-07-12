Thieves damage 2 work trucks, steal property from Akron business

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects forced their way into a fenced in area of an Akron business last month and stole a large amount of property and broke the windows on two work trucks.

Akron police said the crime happened on June 27 at A & B Tent Rental in the 900 block of S. Arlington St.

If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspects, please call Akron Police Detective Sgt. M. Joyner, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.

