EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Punch the bull, who gave East Siders an “unbelieva-bull” sight when he was strutting down the streets from East Cleveland to Cleveland, still has not been claimed by his owner.

Cleveland Police told 19 News that he has been moved from their Mounted Unit barn to the Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary in Ravenna.

Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary (Cleveland Police)

Instagram’s @capt.fake caught the bull on camera around7 p.m. on July 10 and said, “yep, cow running down Superior hill... just another day in East Cleveland.”

The bull eventually made his way into Cleveland, where officers cornered them into a yard at East 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue at 9 p.m., Cleveland Police stated.

Even Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia was taken by surprise when she told 19 News of the situation.

“Alright. This will sound like someone has taken my phone and is just having a great time, BUT… officers are on scene at E 123rd St./Oakland Ave. WITH A LOOSE COW IN THE STREET,” she exclaimed.

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit was sent to the backyard with a trailer to bring the bull to their barn, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the bull has an ear tag that says his name is Punch.

Cleveland Police successfully got the bull into the trailer just before 10 p.m. and went to the barn in hopes his owner would claim him there, Ciaccia confirmed.

“We want to make one thing VERY clear, we here in the Fourth District will NOT tolerate animal neglect or abuse. This sweet baby was given food, water and lots of love. Although she (or he?) is a little scared, she has a good blue family taking care of her. If you know any information of who the owners are, please call 216-621-1234,” posted Cleveland Fourth District Police on Facebook.

If “Punch” is your bull, call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

