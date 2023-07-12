Woman hit by ‘Top Thrill Dragster’ part files lawsuit against Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan woman who was hit by a falling part at the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point in 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the amusement park.

According to the lawsuit, Rachel Hawes received “disabling personal injuries” after a proximity flag plate fell from the now closed roller coaster and hit her in the head. Since the 2021 incident, Hawes claims she needs assistance with daily activities, has a loss of earnings exceeding $1.2 million, and has needed medical expenses of more than $2 million, with $10 million more to come.

The lawsuit claims that Cedar Point did not have proper safety protocols or personnel in place to prevent a disaster like this, and that they destroyed evidence following the incident by getting rid of faulty parts of the Top Thrill Dragster.

Hawes is asking for damages “in excess of $25,000″ in addition to “punitive damages in such amount as determined by the jury” which could include attorney fees, litigation expenses and medical fees among others.

In 2022, the Ohio Department of Agriculture had determined that no state laws were broken when the incident happened, saying Cedar Point was “not responsible” for the accident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.