2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman killed in 2-car crash on Cleveland’s east side

By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a driver died late Tuesday following a two-car crash on the city’s east side.

The crash took place around 9:45 p.m. on East 55th Street near Superior Avenue.

Officers say a Chevrolet Impala turned in front of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was speeding.

The driver of the Impala died following the crash, according to police. Her identity was not released.

Two additional occupants of the Impala were also injured, officers say.

According to police, the three occupants of the Trailblazer received various injuries as well.

Further information about the crash was not released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Richland County teenager killed in single-car crash
Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
Fatal accident at Bagley Road closes I-71 early Friday
Northbound lanes on I-71 are shut down in two places after two separate crashes early Friday
Diesel spill on I-71 shut down northbound traffic at I-480 into Cleveland
A rollover on I-90 early Wednesday morning has sent two children and two adults to the...
2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after roll over near Dead Man’s Curve