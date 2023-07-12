Woman killed in 2-car crash on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say a driver died late Tuesday following a two-car crash on the city’s east side.

The crash took place around 9:45 p.m. on East 55th Street near Superior Avenue.

Officers say a Chevrolet Impala turned in front of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was speeding.

The driver of the Impala died following the crash, according to police. Her identity was not released.

Two additional occupants of the Impala were also injured, officers say.

According to police, the three occupants of the Trailblazer received various injuries as well.

Further information about the crash was not released.

