2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move

‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move
‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move(Google Maps)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights confirmed the owner of University Square, the shopping center and garage that was declared “blighted” by the city, has filed bankruptcy.

However, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan wants the community to view this development with “cautious optimism.”

Often people hear “bankruptcy” and immediately have a negative association with the term. This bankruptcy filing may serve to break the logjam in negotiations over the future of University Square and make something happen relatively quickly, at last.

Overall the latest development of this bankruptcy filing stands to be a positive, and may be viewed with cautious optimism. The bankruptcy court may exercise its powers in a way that the City explored a year ago when we declared the shopping center and garage blighted, and considered an eminent domain/condemnation proceeding.

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan

The United States Bankruptcy Court documents showed University Square Real Estate Holdings LLC. voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 10.

University Square, located at the intersection of Cedar Road and Warrensville Center Road, most prominently houses Macy’s and Target.

The city has been in the process of redeveloping University Square for years, and approved a development agreement with KL Holdings LLC in the summer of 2020.

University Heights said the redevelopment includes constructing 180-200 market-rate apartments, reconfiguring buildings, and adding a courtyard.

Macy’s and Target would not be included in the demolition, according to the city.

[ Click here to view University Heights’ redevelopment plans for University Square ]

University Heights' redevelopment concept for University Square (Source: City of University...
University Heights' redevelopment concept for University Square (Source: City of University Heights)(City of University Heights)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Brooklyn business fully reopens after car slammed into property in January
Brooklyn business fully reopens after car slammed into property in January
New pizza shop opens in Downtown Cleveland
New calzone shop opens in Downtown Cleveland
19 News 4:30-5 a.m. (syncbak)
New pizza shop opens in Downtown Cleveland
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project approved by Cleveland Planning Commission
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project approved by Cleveland Planning Commission