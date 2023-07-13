‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights confirmed the owner of University Square, the shopping center and garage that was declared “blighted” by the city, has filed bankruptcy.

However, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan wants the community to view this development with “cautious optimism.”

Often people hear “bankruptcy” and immediately have a negative association with the term. This bankruptcy filing may serve to break the logjam in negotiations over the future of University Square and make something happen relatively quickly, at last. Overall the latest development of this bankruptcy filing stands to be a positive, and may be viewed with cautious optimism. The bankruptcy court may exercise its powers in a way that the City explored a year ago when we declared the shopping center and garage blighted, and considered an eminent domain/condemnation proceeding.

The United States Bankruptcy Court documents showed University Square Real Estate Holdings LLC. voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 10.

University Square, located at the intersection of Cedar Road and Warrensville Center Road, most prominently houses Macy’s and Target.

The city has been in the process of redeveloping University Square for years, and approved a development agreement with KL Holdings LLC in the summer of 2020.

University Heights said the redevelopment includes constructing 180-200 market-rate apartments, reconfiguring buildings, and adding a courtyard.

Macy’s and Target would not be included in the demolition, according to the city.

[ Click here to view University Heights’ redevelopment plans for University Square ]

University Heights' redevelopment concept for University Square (Source: City of University Heights) (City of University Heights)

