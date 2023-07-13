2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brooklyn business fully reopens after car slammed into property in January

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Repairs to the Ortiz Art Drafts Designs store on Ridge Road are complete after a driver crashed into the building’s front façade last winter.

“When we were able to see outside light again, we’d been wishing for that for so long,” co-owner Jeanette Rosario said in an interview with 19 News Wednesday in Spanish.

A driver crossed the median on Ridge Road and plowed straight into the building on Jan 27.

19 News reached out to Brooklyn Police for more information on the driver, but were not available.

Rosario and her husband, Hermes Ortiz, said the crash cost over $200,000 in repairs.

While they remained open while the front entrance was under repairs, they explained they lost a significant customer base.

“People were calling me, asking if the business closed or even if we moved,” Ortiz said, also in an interview in Spanish.

The design and print shop celebrated its reopening last Friday.

Ortiz recalls the moment the wood panels went down. “I didn’t wait for the workers to bring the panels down, I helped them [the workers] do it,” he said.

The journey still isn’t done, however. A machine worth thousands of dollars needs to be replaced, and the couple still has to make calls to their insurance provider.

“I’m dying to finally close this chapter in my life, I don’t want to see it, I don’t want to think about it, and I don’t want to keep working on it,” Rosario said.

Still, the co-owners are not leaving their spot in Brooklyn any time soon; they’re carried on by the feeling that nothing can stop them. “If I overcame this, I can overcome anything else,” Rosario said.

This is 19 News’ January coverage of the crash:

