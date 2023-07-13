Cavs beat Chicago, stay perfect in summer league

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-0 in the Vegas summer league after an 87-83 win over Chicago Thursday afternoon.

Craig Porter led the Cavs with 22 points, followed by Isaiah Mobley with 18 and Emoni Bates with 15.

Cleveland tralled 80-73 with 5:50 left in the 4th quarter and then closed the game on a 14-3 run.

The Cavs now advance to Sunday’s semifinals. The rest of the field is TBA with more games to be played Friday.

The championship game will be Monday.

