Cleveland City Council passes paid parental leave for municipal employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 7,000 City of Cleveland employees are now eligible for paid parental leave after city council passed legislation Wednesday.

Under this new policy city employees will have up to 12 weeks of 100% paid leave to welcome a new child into their home. An additional 20 hours of leave is available prior to the child’s arrival, according to a press release from the city.

Council members began advocating for this benefit during the last administration, Councilman Charles Slife, who initially sponsored the bill, contacted the Bibb administration soon after they took office to pitch this added benefit to city of Cleveland employees. The legislation will provide eligible employees (regular full-time annual and hourly rate) with up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth of an employee’s son or daughter or the placement of a son or daughter with an employee for adoption or foster care.

Mayor Bibb announced the proposal in May, “I’m excited to present this new proposal coming out of Mother’s Day weekend. We want to set the standard in employee engagement by showing that we not only are listening, but taking significant steps forward by implementing what they are seeking,” said Mayor Bibb. “We hope other organizations in our region, both public and private sector, will follow our lead to support our workforce the best we can so that Cleveland can become an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

All council members sponsored the legislation. It was amended to add a working committee, suggested by Councilwoman Stephanie Howse, with the Administration and stakeholders, including Council representatives, the Mayor’s Office, the Department of Human Resources and Law, labor representatives, and subject area experts to develop a City Paid Family and Medical Leave policy. Ord. No. 630-2023

