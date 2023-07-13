Cleveland council members take aim at Bibb over violence, drawing sharp response from mayor’s office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During a passionate Cleveland City Council meeting, some members openly criticized Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration over its plan to address violence; they also slammed the mayor who, along with his entire cabinet, skipped the meeting altogether.

“In all of my time in this body, 13 consecutive terms, I have never ever seen a time where no one from the administration has shown up to a council meeting,” said Ward 8 councilman Mike Polensek. “It’s insulting to me not to have anyone from the administration sitting in this hallowed chamber.”

In a rare move, council president Blaine Griffin spoke on the chamber floor during a regular meeting.

“It is completely unacceptable that we don’t have our partners from across the hall,” said Griffin.

Late Wednesday night, the mayor’s office responded with the following statement:

The administration has been working tirelessly, every single day to push Cleveland forward. The city’s problems and violence does not get a summer recess like Council. The Administration works around the clock, showing up every day and doing everything we can to keep our residents safe and ensure they receive the services they need. We were informed of the political grandstanding that was going to occur tonight. The Mayor will not subject his cabinet to sit politely for yet another monologue attacking their integrity, ethics, and basic functionality. Real progress takes place with hard work and action, not expressing frustration in front of an audience. Continued attacks like these rip at the fabrics of collaboration, are unproductive, and hinder progress, hurting those who need help the most – our residents. We look forward to genuine collaboration with council in the near future, so we can work together to find solutions for our residents. They deserve nothing less.

During the meeting, the first of two scheduled this summer and the first since Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Cleveland, some council members questioned the mayor’s plan on address violence.

“I don’t believe there’s anybody in this body who wants to see an adversarial relationship,” Polensek said of working with the mayor. “But I stand before you today as the chairman of the Public Safety committee [and] I don’t know what the game plan is.”

On Monday, Mayor Bibb and police chief Wayne Drummond spoke about Sunday’s shooting and violence prevention with 19 Investigates.

