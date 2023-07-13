Cleveland man assaults woman outside of Lakewood coffee shop Sunday

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood police arrested a man Sunday after he attacked a woman outside of a coffee shop on Madison Avenue.

Police say Jovan Ivey has been charged with gross sexual imposition and is currently in jail.

Witnesses say they saw Ivey on top of the woman, who was holding her dog outside of Roasted Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m..

Police say they believe this was a random act and that the two do not know each other.

Three men got Ivey off of the victim and held him until police arrived, witnesses say.

Police say Ivey is now being held in isolation on a $30,000 bond.

