Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Lake Erie

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard suspended the search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.

According to the coast guard, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Marblehead and the search was suspended late Wednesday evening, after multiple agencies searched for nearly 24 hours.

Samuel Ickes Jr.
Samuel Ickes Jr.((Source: Marblehead police))

After Samuel Ickes Jr. fell into the water, he was separated from the 27′ boat by the wind and the current, said the coast guard.

