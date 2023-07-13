Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Lake Erie
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard suspended the search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.
According to the coast guard, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Marblehead and the search was suspended late Wednesday evening, after multiple agencies searched for nearly 24 hours.
After Samuel Ickes Jr. fell into the water, he was separated from the 27′ boat by the wind and the current, said the coast guard.
