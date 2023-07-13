Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard suspended the search for a 21-year-old man who fell overboard in Lake Erie.

According to the coast guard, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Marblehead and the search was suspended late Wednesday evening, after multiple agencies searched for nearly 24 hours.

Samuel Ickes Jr. ((Source: Marblehead police))

After Samuel Ickes Jr. fell into the water, he was separated from the 27′ boat by the wind and the current, said the coast guard.

#UPDATE: The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday evening, pending further developments, for a man who fell overboard near South Bass Island in Lake Erie Tuesday night. Search efforts by multiple agencies continued for nearly 24 hours. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 13, 2023

