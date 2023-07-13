2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crime Stoppers offers reward to catch man wanted for a homicide, ‘numerous’ felonious assaults in Northeast Ohio

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several law enforcement agencies will join Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Thursday afternoon to announce details on a $10,000 reward being offered to help catch a dangerous fugitive.

The U.S. Marshals, Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland police and Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police are working together to get Lorenzo Watson off the streets.

Lorenzo Watson
Lorenzo Watson((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Crime Stoppers said the man is armed and wanted in connection with a homicide and numerous felonious assaults.

“Due to the violent and reckless nature of these crimes, and the suspect’s relentless intention to do harm, the apprehension of the individual in paramount,” said Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

