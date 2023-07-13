Dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats closes this summer ‘for reasons beyond our control’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Truman’s 216 in The Flats East Bank announced it is time to say good-bye “for reasons beyond our control.”

The dog-friendly bar and restaurant shared the news on July 12, asking the community to “come help us make some last memories.”

Truman’s 216 lovingly thanked its patrons for their support and friendship over the years in a social media post confirming the closure.

The last day for Truman’s 216 will be July 31.

