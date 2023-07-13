2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria installing security cameras to fight crime

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Elyria is installing security cameras in popular spots, like Ely Park, to deter criminals.

The city’s safety service director Matt Lundy said the cameras will not be watched around the clock but they will be used to catch criminal activity to stop it from happening.

“An individual who may want to commit a crime will know that they could be captured more easily because there is a camera there,” Lundy said. “It’s seen as a deterrent and it’s also seen as some pretty strong evidence once a crime is committed.”

Cleveland Police hope to put up more cameras proven to aid in solving crimes

Lundy said the city is also looking at the benefits and drawback to the cameras by studying how other cities across Northeast Ohio are using them.

It’s a real shot at a solution.

Cities, like Akron, are providing hundreds of free Ring doorbell cameras to people living in high crime areas.

“A critical part of the process is once you start tapping into other peoples systems you got to make sure that all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed for the legality of things,” Lundy said. “You also want to make sure from a technology point of view that doesn’t provide a gateway for somebody to get into your system either.”

Akron provides 460 doorbell cameras to combat crime

