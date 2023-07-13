Family of East Cleveland murder victim urging Northeast Ohio to put the guns down

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As an East Cleveland family gathers to honor the life of a murdered loved one, they’re putting out an urgent plea to the public to stop the violence and put the guns down.

Family and friends of murder victim Michael Brewer, Jr. gathered in the rain, determined to weather this devastating storm of grief, heartbreak a,nd bloodshed. A group of about 30 people stood together to remember the 33-year-old East Cleveland man, and to urge the community to stop the killing.

Brewer’s Aunt Mildretta couldn’t fight back the tears as she said what was on her mind, “Y’all need to put these guns down out here. This is not right, you took an innocent child for no reason, no reason at all. Put the guns down, please put them down.”

Luphelia Brewer, the victim’s mother was clearly choked up as she prayed, “We already know he’s up in Heaven Lord, we know he’s up there with you.”

His father Michael Brewer, Senior says his son was ambushed, shot, and killed visiting someone at a nearby apartment complex on Thursday. His dreams of being a business owner and traveling sadly died with him, “He’s a beautiful young man, very well-liked in the community. Everybody that came into contact with him, they loved him man. He was a good dude.”

The victim’s family feels East Cleveland Police have served them well by providing plenty of updates on the case, including the news of possible suspects.

But, Activist Art McCoy, who was there to support the family says getting answers and justice in communities like Cleveland, is like a tale of two cities. Because McCoy says the mass shooting suspect who allegedly shot nine people downtown was arrested just 61 hours after the crime. For some families in Cleveland, he says they often have to beg for information and justice, “We need the same urgency. We understand downtown and we understand their privilege nothing wrong with that. But, where in the heck is the urgency when it comes to our community?”

19 News reached out to the city of Cleveland and received a statement in response to McCoy’s concerns saying:

The Cleveland Division of Police regularly adjusts deployment plans in order to provide the best service to residents in all neighborhoods throughout the city of Cleveland. Every neighborhood is important and will receive police consistent service.

Policing efforts are enhanced by citizen engagement. If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior and illegal activity to law enforcement.

Officers work across the police districts to make sure all of the city is covered. The Division of Police is dedicated to the safety of the entire city. This includes patrols, details, and other special operations.

The Brewer family says their cry for justice is something every victim’s family deserves to have answered, but they believe it begins with the community taking a major first step and putting the guns down.

