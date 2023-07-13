2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Family of East Cleveland murder victim urging Northeast Ohio to put the guns down

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As an East Cleveland family gathers to honor the life of a murdered loved one, they’re putting out an urgent plea to the public to stop the violence and put the guns down.

Family and friends of murder victim Michael Brewer, Jr. gathered in the rain, determined to weather this devastating storm of grief, heartbreak a,nd bloodshed. A group of about 30 people stood together to remember the 33-year-old East Cleveland man, and to urge the community to stop the killing.

Brewer’s Aunt Mildretta couldn’t fight back the tears as she said what was on her mind, “Y’all need to put these guns down out here. This is not right, you took an innocent child for no reason, no reason at all. Put the guns down, please put them down.”

Luphelia Brewer, the victim’s mother was clearly choked up as she prayed, “We already know he’s up in Heaven Lord, we know he’s up there with you.”

His father Michael Brewer, Senior says his son was ambushed, shot, and killed visiting someone at a nearby apartment complex on Thursday. His dreams of being a business owner and traveling sadly died with him, “He’s a beautiful young man, very well-liked in the community. Everybody that came into contact with him, they loved him man. He was a good dude.”

The victim’s family feels East Cleveland Police have served them well by providing plenty of updates on the case, including the news of possible suspects.

But, Activist Art McCoy, who was there to support the family says getting answers and justice in communities like Cleveland, is like a tale of two cities. Because McCoy says the mass shooting suspect who allegedly shot nine people downtown was arrested just 61 hours after the crime. For some families in Cleveland, he says they often have to beg for information and justice, “We need the same urgency. We understand downtown and we understand their privilege nothing wrong with that. But, where in the heck is the urgency when it comes to our community?”

19 News reached out to the city of Cleveland and received a statement in response to McCoy’s concerns saying:

The Cleveland Division of Police regularly adjusts deployment plans in order to provide the best service to residents in all neighborhoods throughout the city of Cleveland. Every neighborhood is important and will receive police consistent service.

Policing efforts are enhanced by citizen engagement. If you see something, say something. Report suspicious behavior and illegal activity to law enforcement.

Officers work across the police districts to make sure all of the city is covered. The Division of Police is dedicated to the safety of the entire city. This includes patrols, details, and other special operations.

The Brewer family says their cry for justice is something every victim’s family deserves to have answered, but they believe it begins with the community taking a major first step and putting the guns down.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland City Council meets on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at City Hall
Cleveland council members take aim at Bibb over violence, drawing sharp response from mayor’s office
Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $750 million
Truman's 216, the dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats East Bank, closes this summer ‘for...
Dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats closes this summer ‘for reasons beyond our control’
Cleveland City Council
Cleveland City Council passes paid parental leave for municipal employees