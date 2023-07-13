FireHouse band will perform in Mentor in August

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The classic metal band FireHouse is scheduled to perform at Mentor Rocks on Aug. 15.

This part of the Mentor Rocks concert series which is held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 8600 Munson Rd.

FireHouse has sold over 7 million albums worldwide with 16 Gold and Platinum records to their credit including megahits “Love of a Lifetime”, “Don’t Treat Me Bad”, and “I Live My Life for You”. The 1991 AMA Best New Artist Heavy Metal / Hard Rock act is currently celebrating their “Party of a Lifetime” tour.

Besides music, there is also a selection of food from area vendors and an assortment of beers and wines. Outside food is permitted, but outside alcohol is not. Coolers will be checked at the gate.

Bring your own blankets or chairs to put on the lawn.

There is free admission and parking.

-

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.