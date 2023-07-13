2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FireHouse band will perform in Mentor in August

(Mentor Rocks)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The classic metal band FireHouse is scheduled to perform at Mentor Rocks on Aug. 15.

This part of the Mentor Rocks concert series which is held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 8600 Munson Rd.

FireHouse has sold over 7 million albums worldwide with 16 Gold and Platinum records to their credit including megahits “Love of a Lifetime”, “Don’t Treat Me Bad”, and “I Live My Life for You”. The 1991 AMA Best New Artist Heavy Metal / Hard Rock act is currently celebrating their “Party of a Lifetime” tour.

Besides music, there is also a selection of food from area vendors and an assortment of beers and wines. Outside food is permitted, but outside alcohol is not. Coolers will be checked at the gate.

Bring your own blankets or chairs to put on the lawn.

There is free admission and parking.

-

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Mentor police launch new campaign to stop speeding drivers
Truman's 216, the dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats East Bank, closes this summer ‘for...
Dog-friendly restaurant in The Flats closes this summer ‘for reasons beyond our control’
‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move
‘Blighted’ University Heights shopping center files bankruptcy in ‘positive’ move
Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary
Unbelieva-bull: Bull caught strutting down Cleveland’s East Side streets moved to sanctuary