Guardians release 2024 regular season schedule; open at Oakland

The team opens the year with a 10-game road trip
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians have released their regular season schedule for 2024 Thursday afternoon.

The team opens the year with a 10-game road trip, beginning with a four-game series in Oakland against the Athletics, followed by a pair of three-game series against the Mariners and Twins.

Cleveland’s home opener is set for April 8 against the Chicago White Sox, which also happens to be the scheduled day for the city to experience a full solar eclipse around 3 p.m.

After opening the doors of Progressive Field for three games with Chicago, the Guardians will then welcome the New York Yankees for a three-game series.

Another interesting thing to note- The New York Mets are in town May 20-22 next season, which will be former Indian/Guardians shortstop Francisco Lindor’s first time back in Cleveland since he was dealt to the Mets back in January of 2021.

To see the team’s full schedule, click here.

