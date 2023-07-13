The King’s reign continues, LeBron will be back

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs LeBron James seemed to open the window for a retirement announcement. He closed that window Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards on ESPN.

“I don’t care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” said James. “The real question for me is can I play without cheating this game. The day I cannot give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

At 38-years old he averaged 28.9 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. The 2023-2024 NBA Season will be his 21st in the league.

