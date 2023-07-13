2 Strong 4 Bullies
The King’s reign continues, LeBron will be back

James announces he will not retire during ESPY Awards
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs LeBron James seemed to open the window for a retirement announcement. He closed that window Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards on ESPN.

“I don’t care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” said James. “The real question for me is can I play without cheating this game. The day I cannot give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

At 38-years old he averaged 28.9 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. The 2023-2024 NBA Season will be his 21st in the league.

