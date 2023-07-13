2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayfield’s Mark Manfredi to begin pro baseball career

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mark Manfredi’s dream of playing pro baseball is coming true.

The lefthanded pitcher, an ace at Mayfield High School and the University of Dayton, was drafted in the 9th round by Milwaukee.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Manfredi told 19 News Thursday, “but it was also the most stressed I’ve ever been in my life.”

Manfredi reports this weekend to the Brewers rookie camp in Arizona.

He went 4-6 with a 4.42 ERA in 2 seasons at Dayton after overcoming Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Manfredi returned from the surgery in 8 1/2 months, which is much faster than most. The normal recovery takes 12-18 months.

He credits a successful 3-start stint this summer in the Cape Cod League with boosting his draft position.

Manfredi fanned 16 Cape hitters in 13 innings, posting a 2.08 ERA in what’s considered the best amateur league in America.

