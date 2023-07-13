Mentor police launch new campaign to stop speeding drivers

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor police have teamed up with The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and their “Speeding Wrecks Lives” speeding prevention campaign.

According to Mentor police, speeding fatalities nationwide reached a 14-year high in 2021 and make up almost one-third of all traffic fatalities.

The estimated number of people injured in speeding-related crashes also increased by 7%. And 33% of motorcycle riders in fatal crashes were speeding, more than drivers of any other vehicle type, according to the NHTSA.

The nationwide campaign runs from July 10-31 and targets drivers 18-44.

The NHTSA is paying for ads in English and Spanish to run on television, radio and digital platforms and urges drivers to slow down.

Mentor police said they will do their part by enforcing traffic laws and issuing citations for speed violations.

